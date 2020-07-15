Continued dithering by GECOM principally responsible for elections stalemate

Dear Editor,

Based on what transpired in the last twenty-four hours in Guyana, a few points must be made:

It is now trite that GECOM’s extensive adjournments and late hour meetings facilitate further mischief and delay.

Continued dithering by GECOM is principally responsible for a majority of the issues affecting the conclusion of the March 2, 2020 elections.

There is absolutely no reason why GECOM cannot schedule its meetings to start at 9:00 A.M.

GECOM should not be giving more than two hours to the CEO, DCEO or any duly appointed individual to summarize the recount results and compute seat allocations. GECOM must have a precedent for this task.

Absent an injunction, the CEO, Mr. Lowenfield, must submit his report as per the stipulated deadline.

Nothing precludes GECOM’s Chairperson from insisting on the CEO’s strict performance as per instructions; non-performance and continued intransigence should trigger the process for his removal, and the reassignment of his task(s). This should have been done weeks ago.

There is no need to give more than two opportunities, with minimal turn-around time, to any officer of GECOM assigned to tabulate the results.

GECOM must continue with its scheduled meetings and act on non-compliance by its officers in parallel with any legal proceedings. This would put it in a state of readiness to complete its mandate.

The next time Mr. Alexander excitedly refers to the “precedent” set by GECOM’s Chair someone should remind him that he has failed to use the same zeal to insist that GECOM release the SOPs for Elections 2020; there is a precedent for this also.

The High Court should recognize the latest Fixed Date Application for what it is – vexatious litigation and an abuse of the court’s process.

The CCJ’s ruling is clear, concise and definitive. The recount stands unless vacated by a court in the course of an elections petition.

The lawyers for APNU are in a special category of legal professionals; their perversion of the CCJ ruling is a text-book case for what law students should avoid. Students – pay heed.

Yours faithfully,

Kowlasar Misir