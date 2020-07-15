Performance is testimony to hard work – Blackwood

Following a match winning 95 against England in the first Test on Sunday, West Indies middle-order batsman, Jermaine Blackwood marked his return to the longest format with a performance he describes as testimony to hard work.

The 28-year-old was dropped from the Test side back in 2017 and returned in 2019 as a concussion sub where he scored 38. This season Blackwood went on to finish the Regional First-Class season as the leading run-getter before earning a spot back in the Test side.

During a virtual press conference yesterday, Blackwood said “Yeah for sure, over the past year or so I have been working pretty hard with Andre, Andre Russell is like my mentor so we work every single day, seven days a week so I am pleased to come down and score some runs and that shows once you put in the work you are certain to get some runs,” when asked about the innings reflecting the hard work since his last international appearance.