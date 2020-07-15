Simmons wants 100s on scorecard

West Indies head coach, Phil Simmons is adamant that batsmen must score centuries while crediting their month-long camp for the victory in the first Test on Sunday over England.

Simmons fielded questions from Stabroek Sport via the team’s virtual press conference yesterday where he spoke about the batsmen converting half centuries into centuries moving forward in the three-Test series.

When asked about the areas he wanted to see improvement on following their four-wicket win, Simmons stated “I think definitely the fact that we had two guys getting sixties and a couple other guys getting 40s and not going to score hundreds.”