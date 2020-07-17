UK has begun process of consequences for those thwarting democracy – Raab

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today said that the UK has begun the process for consequences in the event of an illegal swearing in of a government here.

He said that the UK is disappointed at ongoing attempts to frustrate the will of the people.

He issued the following statement:

“It has been over 4 months since elections in Guyana – no electorate should have to wait that long for a result. The UK is disappointed by the ongoing attempts to frustrate the will of the people. The Caribbean Community scrutinised recount cleared the way to declare a legitimate result. That should now happen.

“Any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face strong international condemnation and consequences – we have started the process of putting those consequences in place. The UK pays tribute to the patience displayed by the people of Guyana during this challenging time”.

His statement came two days after the US announced visa sanctions on persons here undermining democracy and Canada said it was prepared to use all tools at its disposal to hold accountable those preventing the transparent conclusion of the electoral process.