Cop on manslaughter charge over year-old Suddie station death -two others charged with obstruction of justice

After more than a year, a Special Lance Corporal was this morning charged with the unlawful killing of taxi driver Lallbachan Bachan, who was discovered dead in the Suddie Police Station more than a year ago.

Vanessa Milo, who is now attached to the Aurora Police Station, was not required to plead to a charge of manslaughter when she appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court. She was asked to post $400,000 bail for her release pending the preliminary inquiry into the charge.

Two others ranks, Detective Corporal Dwayne Braithwaite, of Anna Regina Police Station, and Constable Denzil Glasgow, of the Suddie Police Station, were charged separately with attempt to obstruct the course of justice.

They, too, were not required to plead. They were both granted bail in the sum of $50,000 each.

The matters were adjourned until August 7th.

Bachan, 39, a father of four of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, was discovered dead in a cell at the Suddie Police Station, days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. He died sometime between June 31,, 2019 and July 1, 2019.

Bachan was the lone occupant of the cell in which he was found dead. He was taken to the Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body bore no visible marks of violence, according to the police.

The police later said that an autopsy performed on Bachan’s remains showed that he died as a result of a fractured larynx which could have been caused by a fall.

However, the autopsy report seen by this newspaper listed Bachan’s cause of death as asphyxiation and a fractured larynx.

Attorney, Anil Nandlall who is representing the widow had said during a press conference that he will be filing civil proceedings against the state to claim compensation for Bachan’s wife and children.