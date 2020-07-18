Cop on manslaughter charge over killing of taxi driver at Suddie station -two others accused of obstructing justice

More than a year after taxi driver Lallbachan Bachan was discovered dead in the Suddie Police Station, a policewoman was yesterday charged with unlawfully killing him.

Special Lance Corporal Vanessa Milo, who is stationed at the Aurora Police Station, was not required to plead to a charge of manslaughter when she appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

She was subsequently granted her release on $400,000 bail pending the outcome of preliminary inquiry into the charge.