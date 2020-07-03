DPP recommended manslaughter charge against cop over Suddie lock-up death -action still to be taken

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that a manslaughter charge be instituted against the Officer in Charge of the Suddie Police Station, who is accused of being responsible for the death of taxi driver Lallbachan Bachan but action has yet to be taken.

Stabroek News has confirmed that the DPP’s Chambers has also recommend charges against six police officers, including the female Officer in Charge of the station when Bachan died.

A source told this newspaper that despite the recommendations made and the case file being returned to the police earlier this year, no charges have been brought against the perpetrators.