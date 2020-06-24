DPP recommended charge against cop over Suddie lock-ups death -no action taken yet

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that a police officer be charged in relation to the death of taxi driver, Lallbachan Bachan, who was discovered dead in the Suddie Police Station lockup almost a year ago but to date no charge has been laid.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the advice was given by the DPP after the police file on the matter was sent to the DPP’s Chambers.

Contacted recently, Regional Police Commander Crystal Robinson told this newspaper that she was not aware of any such advice.