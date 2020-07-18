CJ to rule Monday on elections results case

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire will on Monday rule on the lawsuit seeking to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring the winner of the March 2nd polls using the votes from the national recount.

During a virtual hearing that last for over five hours, attorney John Jeremie for the applicant, Misenga Jones, contended that the court has the jurisdiction to hear his client’s application, which in part seeks to advance that Chairperson of GECOM, retired Justice Claudette Singh, can only make a declaration from the report submitted by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield.

The Chief Justice, who is to deliver her ruling at 4pm on Monday, will have to first determine whether or not she has jurisdiction to hear the matter before considering the case brought by Jones and counsel for her and including those representing the new parties which also contested the elections, debated the issue during the hearing yesterday.