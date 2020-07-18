Cops expected to enforce mandatory mask wearing

With the wearing of face masks mandatory in public spaces across the country from today, the Guyana Police Force will be responsible for ensuring the citizenry’s adherence to the new COVID-19 measure, according to Director of Operations of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) Secretariat Mark Archer.

Archer told Stabroek News that it will fall under the responsibility of the Guyana Police Force to enforce the measure.

Archer added that the NCTF does not have a policing arm and therefore it would rely on the police to be the enforcement agents at this time.