City sees mixed response to mandatory mask wearing

Although the wearing of face masks by persons in public spaces became mandatory as of yesterday, many in central George-town and other areas were seen yesterday flouting the new COVID-19 measure.

The usually crowded Regent Street was flooded with persons as they went about their Saturday shopping, despite the advisory that persons avoid being in congested spaces. What is more, those ignoring this advice are not taking other proper COVID-19 precautions such as the wearing of a face mask as many were seen either without a mask or wearing their masks incorrectly along the busy street.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised that masks be worn to cover the nose and mouth and chin, but many people have embraced the practice wearing of their masks below the chin, only covering the mouth, or with it hanging from one ear. Some vendors told Sunday Stabroek that they wear their masks incorrectly only when they are not dealing with customers and are being fatigued with heat or sweat from prolonged wear.