DDL gets greenlight to restart biogas plant after year-long closure

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted permission to local rum producer Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) to resume the operation of its Biomethanisation Plant at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, following a year-long closure as a result of environmental violations.

After executing remedial work, which included the construction of secondary containment facilities, restructuring the layout of its pipes, and replacing valves, DDL was recently granted permission to resume operations at the plant from July 17th.

DDL has also been tasked with implementing measures to ensure that the wastewater discharged reaches the standards set by the EPA.