Region Nine imposing penalties to curb illegal travel between Guyana and Brazil

Despite restrictions due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, many persons living in Region Nine are continuing to travel illegally between Guyana and Brazil, prompting a crackdown by the regional authorities, who are moving to impose penalties for violations.

According to Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock, since travel restrictions were imposed between the two countries the Regional COVID-19 Task Force has had to deal with many cases of illegal border crossing, especially in Lethem. “Numerous times we had to deal with people who were illegally crossing the border and they are saying that they still need to provide food and other things for their family regardless of what is going on,” Allicock told Sunday Stabroek.

While this is understandable, he added, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases within the region has proved that this can no longer be tolerated. He revealed that those who had been caught previously were not penalised for their actions. However, the Regional Task Force has decided that anybody found committing those offences will be charged.