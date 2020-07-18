Reggaeton singer dreams of being music hero

Venezuelan Carlos Jerez, who goes by the stage name Karlo, began singing very early in life. As a toddler, he would sing along with his grandmother in her humble kitchen and today the singer/songwriter has recorded and released eight singles in the last seven years.

Karlo moved to Guyana three years ago and continued to pursue his music. His Latin songs have since also garnered him fans here. Among the eight songs are such favourites as “Quiero Probar”, “Apaga La Cruz”, “Embrujo” featuring Behold the Jury, and “Flex” featuring Ben Franklin. The songs were recorded at Second Ground Music studio which is owned by Collis Belgrave.

Karlo shared that his aunt was a part of a band many years ago and was famous in Maracaibo city.