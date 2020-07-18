Mark Kazim launches YouTube channel

Popular Guyanese actor, Mark Kazim earlier this week launched his YouTube channel, ‘Mark Kazim Comedy’ and has since seen its subscribers quickly climbing. Mark has already posted several videos.

“The main objective is to give people comedy they can relate to and enjoy,” he said. “Secondly, it’s to give people I think that have talent and potential a chance to be seen.” He added also that he finds great happiness and joy in making people laugh and in knowing that what he does makes their lives a little better.

According to Kazim, known for his impersonation of Chinese character ‘LoLi,’ the show comes after numerous requests by fans for more content, having followed other online hit comedies the actor was involved in such as “Reactors” and “Days Like Dese”. The actor posited that the response from fans since his launch has been positive. He said he is already impressed by their remarks though he has not gotten wild with his comedy show as yet. This only means it gets bigger and better.