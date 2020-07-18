Cheer me up with curry

I don’t know about you, but I could do with some cheering up. Between Covid-19 and all its ramifications and effects throughout the world, and the yet-to-be announced result of Guyana’s March 2, general elections, I am weary. I am not an emotional eater but there are certain foods and dishes that I turn to that comfort and feed my soul, such as curry. It matters not if it is meat, seafood, vegetable, or ground provision such as eddoes, just as long as it is cooked as a curry.

In times like these when the purpose is to soothe, sustain and renew, I go all out working from scratch.