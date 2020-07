A 14-year-old Corentyne lad is now missing after he left home just over a week ago with an older friend.

The family of Kevin Mangar, also known as ‘Tubby,’ is now pleading with the general public to be on the lookout for the teen, who was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

Mangar, of Lot 38 Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, was last seen leaving home on Saturday, July 11, around 11 pm.