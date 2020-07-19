JFAP stands by call for coalition to concede

The Justice for All Party (JFAP) maintains its position that the governing coalition of which it is a part should concede the March 2020 elections and allow for Irfaan Ali to be sworn in as president.

This position remains constant even after A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), through its General Secretary Joseph Harmon, has claimed that calls to concede are a premature coercive ploy as well as a violation of Guyana’s constitution and laws.

“We have not left the party but our position has not changed,” JFAP General Secretary Savitri Singh-Sharma told Sunday Stabroek, while explaining that neither she nor party leader C.N Sharma had been consulted on the content of the Harmon’s statement.