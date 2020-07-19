Guyana News

JFAP stands by call for coalition to concede

Uneasy alliance? Leader of the Justice For All Party Chandra Narine Sharma (centre) with President David Granger (fourth from right) and other leaders of the parties which make up the APNU+AFC coalition at a celebration of the president’s birthday last Wednesday. (Photo Credit Facebook page of Joseph Harmon)
The Justice for All Party (JFAP) maintains its position that the governing coalition of which it is a part should concede the March 2020 elections and allow for Irfaan Ali to be sworn in as president.

This position remains constant even after A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), through its General Secretary Joseph Harmon, has claimed that calls to concede are a premature coercive ploy as well as a violation of Guyana’s constitution and laws.

“We have not left the party but our position has not changed,” JFAP General Secretary Savitri Singh-Sharma told Sunday Stabroek, while explaining that neither she nor party leader C.N Sharma had been consulted on the content of the Harmon’s statement.