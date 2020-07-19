Jamaican student shares what it was like during the COVID-19 outbreak

(Jamaica Gleaner) A Jamaican medical student who has been studying in China for the past five years is excited to be home. However, upon her return to Jamaica two weeks ago, she is concerned with how Jamaicans are dealing with the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

First surfacing in China late last year, COVID-19 has now infected practically every country across the world, with over 14 million cases and almost 600,000 deaths. Some 8.4 million persons have recovered.

Avia Williams is in her final year of MBBS (Bachelors in Medicine and Surgery) at the Anhui Medical University in Hefei City, Anhui Province in China. The St James resident told The Sunday Gleaner, “I was scared. The first night when I came outside of the airport (in Kingston), I was scared because persons were standing outside and rarely anyone was wearing a mask. I was wondering how could it be if you are coming to receive persons coming from another country that has the virus. That was not OK, but then what was I to do, so, of course, I wear my mask.”

She added, “Today, coming out for the first time, I found that people were looking at me weird if I wear a mask in certain places. However, I still wear it because it’s the safest thing to do, because you can’t tell if someone has it. And I don’t know how many persons get tested on a regular basis.”

Williams, who lived in Hefei City which is some three and a half hours by fast train from Wuhan, which was the epicentre of the outbreak, said that her experience during the period was not as bad as she thought it would have been. She noted that at first, she was scared and even thought about what would happen if she was to contract the virus, but after a while she got over it.

“Initially, when it started in December, we were not fully aware until January when we were put under lockdown. At first, the lockdown was a bit emotionally unstable but we got used to it. So it wasn’t as bad,” said the former Knockalva Technical High School student.

“During the initial stage where everything was being blown out of proportion, I felt like this is a virus I might catch because I live in China. However, after a month or so I got used to it. I learnt to just be cautious and protect myself by wearing a mask and practising hygiene.”

She continued, “When the lockdown started, everyone was affected. I was at home during the holiday, which is in January rather than December. At my apartment, they gave us a ticket, something like an identification, that restricted us from going outside more than three times for the week. However, for those on campus, they couldn’t go out at all, they were told to order food online, which is very easy.”

NOT ON FRONT LINE

Williams said although she was a medical student, she was not at any point on the front lines, as the protection of foreigners was a priority for the Chinese government.

“Once the virus outbreak started, every foreigner who was in the hospitals stopped working, and those who were supposed to were no longer required to. We were not allowed to go to the hospital for anything at all. In an effort to protect us, I assume they didn’t want us out there because they are responsible for us and if anything should happen to us, then pressure would be on them,” reasoned Williams, adding that the Jamaicans in China kept in touch with each other.

“Us Jamaicans had a WhatsApp group called ‘Jamaicans in China’, so we were always communicating. There were also other Jamaicans living in my building. They did provide help if you wanted. There were also lines you could call if you needed to speak with someone for counselling or anything.”

When asked what advice she would give to Jamaicans on how to cope with the threat of COVID-19, having been in a country that is managing the outbreak, Williams noted that discipline in following the safety protocols is key.

“The Chinese are very disciplined people. When it comes to the government saying ‘stay at home’ or ‘wear your mask’, then you do or there will be consequences. During the outbreak, you would see everyone in their mask; you don’t go anywhere without it. Also, there is this app where the authorities can see every move you make so if you leave the city they will know,” she stated.