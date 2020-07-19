Wearing a mask

Dear Editor,
The reason I do not want to wear a mask is not because they are “girly” but because I find it disturbing to walk through a world where people’s facial expressions are hidden. We are told that the scientific case for making people wear masks in public is now irresistible, but there is more to science than epidemiology. I have yet to see any analysis of the psychological and social impacts of people hiding their facial features, and treating fellow humans primarily as bio hazards.
Yours faithfully,
Rooplall Dudhnath