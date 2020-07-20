Fish plant will not affect Victoria residents – NDC Chair

The establishment of a fish processing plant at Victoria, East Coast Demerara will have no negative impact on residents as Chairman of the Grove/Haslington Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) , Maureen Philadelphia assured that the plant with be operated in keeping with the highest standards.
A group of residents, Stabroek News learnt have registered their objections in relation to a fish processing plant being housed in the village and the negative impact it can have on the residential community.