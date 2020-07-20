Wife on the run after Essequibo Coast man stabbed

The common-law wife of an Essequibo Coast man is currently on the run after she reportedly stabbed him about his body following complaints about her father’s behaviour towards him.

Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that the victim, 42-year-old Dhanpaul Ramotar of Lot 260 Richmond Housing Scheme Essequibo Coast was stabbed twice in the left side of his abdomen and his back.

The stabbing occurred on Saturday between 6 pm and 7pm at the couple’s residence.

Police information revealed that the suspect, who has been living with Ramotar for the past six years, became annoyed after he was talking to her about her father’s behaviour towards him.

Subsequently, a heated argument ensued and the suspect armed herself with a knife and dealt Ramotar two stabs.

The victim was later rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens. He was admitted and his condition is regarded as stable.

The thirty-two-year-old suspect immediately fled the scene. Police have since launched a search for the woman.