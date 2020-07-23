Jamaica: Woman breaks leg after falling in uncovered manhole

(Jamaica Star) A St Catherine woman who broke a leg after she fell in an open manhole in Old Harbour is urging the Government to move quickly and cover these holes before other persons get hurt.

Allison Morgan said that the manhole in which she fell is located on East Street in the town.

“There were covers on it and others in the community, but persons steal them off, so that’s why they are like that. A drum is now placed in the one whe mi drop into, but it wasn’t there before. I am just begging them to put back the covers on them, because I don’t want anyone to get hurt. It is very dangerous, and I wouldn’t want to see an elderly person or a child fall in it,” Morgan said.

Morgan, who was injured on April 15, said she has suffered significant setback since the incident and is finding it difficult to provide for her daughter.

DOING PHYSIOTHERAPY

“School is going to open in September and I can’t manage now because I have to be doing physiotherapy, so I am asking for a little help,” she told THE STAR yesterday.

Morgan said she has been receiving assistance from Member of Parliament for South West St Catherine Everald Warmington. She said, however, that she is struggling to cover travelling expenses related to her medical visits.

“If I want to go the hospital and I don’t have any cash, I will go down to his office and get a money to go, and I really appreciate it. But as I say, September is coming up and I am really worried how I am going to manage with my child. I am also imploring the persons who are robbing the manholes of their covers to stop because it can cost lives,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Public Defender said it has received several complaints from persons who have suffered similar injuries such as Morgan’s.

Herbert McKenzie, deputy public defender, said that the office normally reaches out to the public body with responsibility for the road, seeking redress for the injured citizen.

“If we think it’s a powerful case and the person has not contributed to the negligence at all, then we try to find a lawyer who wll have carriage of the matter to bring it to court,” McKenzie said.