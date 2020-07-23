Blatant untruth about Caricom observers report

Dear Editor,

It tells the level of desperation the caretaker government has sunk to when its members would see it fit and proper to twist and falsify facts to suit their shallow narrative at no less a forum than the OAS.

The most alarming of the falsifications were the one which said the Caricom Scrutineer Team did not stay to the end of or complete the recount process, and in so doing sought to dishonour and discredit the report. (“In bizarre twist, Foreign Minister calls Caricom Report a ‘fallacy’ “ Newsroom July 22).

How nasty to the trusted and ‘legitimate interlocutor’!

It is disappointing the St Vincent and Grenadines representative whose prime minister is the current Chair of Caricom did not refute this glaring and false misrepresentation touted as truth during her presentation.

Just what is hoped to be gained by this blatant untruth to the international community at which Caricom was represented is to be wondered?

This distortion Caricom will correct at its imminent meeting on Guyana.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed