Cricket West Indies [CWI] is exploring the prospects of hosting South Africa in September with Barbados being one of the frontrunners to host the tour.

This was confirmed by CWI Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Johnny Grave who made these revelations on the Mason and Guests show on Tuesday.

Grave, when asked about the South Africa tour said “We very much hope so, I can tell you at the moment we’ve had three calls in the last seven days with our counterparts at Cricket South Africa.”