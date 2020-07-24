Judge hands down 14-year sentence for Mabura campsite killing

A man has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars for the murder of 18-year-old Alex Daniels, who was killed during an argument at Frenchman Backdam, Mabura, in Region 10.

Imran Daniels, 25, was on Monday sentenced to 14 years in jail during a Zoom hearing at the High Court. The initial charge against Daniels states that between February 13 and 14, 2019, at a Frenchman Backdam, Mabura, Region 10 campsite, in the county of Demerara, he murdered Alex Daniels. On June 29th, Imran Daniels, who was not related to the deceased, Alex Daniels, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge. The sentence was handed down by Justice Brassington Reynolds after a probation report was presented to the court.

Imran Daniels was represented by lawyer Ravindra Mohabir, while the state’s case was presented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Bakker.