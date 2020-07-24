Alleyne says switch to police will provide a new challenge

Golden Jaguar International and long-serving Fruta Conquerors talisman Eon ‘Beckham’ Alleyne, says that his unexpected move to GFF Elite League rival, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), was instigated to secure a new challenge in his football career.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Allen, 28, the switch to the lawmen during the ongoing transfer period, was a decision rooted in securing a change of scenery and facing a different challenge following 12 years at the Tucville giants.

Alleyne, who has been capped 11 times at the senior national level, revealed, “I think it’s time that I try something different. It’s not anything personal against the club, I just felt that I needed to try something else. It was a hard decision to move, but sometimes you have to try something different especially when something is not working for you. I just think I should do something different at the moment.” Asked why he opted to transfer to GPF, Allen, who has featured at every youth level (U15-U23) for the national programme, said that the team boasts several quality players who are personally familiar with and that the adaptation and acclimatization process will be much easier.