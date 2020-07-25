Reprehensible comments about Justice Singh

Dear Editor,

It is apparent that someone, most likely a troll, is attempting to link my name to a social media posting that seeks to besmirch the good name and character of Justice (Retd.) Claudette Singh.

When l originally saw the post, l commented that such ludicrous statements as contained therein, are reprehensible and totally unwarranted.

Furthermore, l was asked by numerous persons, during the past several months, what was my opinion of Ms. Singh, in her position as the GECOM Chairperson, and l hold a singular position.

‘She has attained her status, as a highly respected member, of the Legal establishment, through years of hard work and dedication to her profession, and is unlikely to compromise her honesty and integrity, at this juncture of her life, for anyone’.

Yours faithfully,

Stanley Ming