Dear Editor,

I am looking around. I ask myself. Where I am? So I disagree.

I disagree with Mr. Granger. I disagree with Mr. Jagdeo. I disagree with Mr. Anand Persaud, I disagree with Mr. Glenn Lall. I disagree with ABCE and CARICOM and Commonwealth and the EU (again) and Keith and Irwin and Mia and Mike.

Then I look around and I ask myself, who is left to disagree. I am talking to myself. There is nobody talking or reasoning in this society anymore. All we are doing is screaming and cursing. When will we be good at listening? I cry for Guyana. I cry for me,

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall