Add a ‘lil Achar

Several Christmases ago, I wanted a twist to the glaze I was going to put on baked ham, so I decided to add some mango achar to my homemade guava jam. I warmed the two ingredients on the stove along with a little water to create a spreadable glaze. I kept tasting and adjusting, searching for a balance of sweet, savoury, spice and heat. The result had everyone talking that Christmas about the ham. Oh, and I also made a little extra to serve on the side. Ever since, though I do not always make a jam and achar glaze for my ham, I make a homemade sorrel jam and achar blend that is served on the side. Since then it has had me thinking of other ways in which I can add achar.