Kato miner gets nine years for Boxing Day killing

A Kato miner has been sentenced to nine years in jail for a fatal Boxing Day stabbing that he committed almost five years ago.

Elvis Felix, called “Blondie,” 31, a miner of Kato Village, North Paka-raimas, was indicted for the murder of Ryan Simon. The initial charge against Felix stated that on Decem-ber 26, 2015, in the Paka-raimas, he killed Simon. He, however, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

His sentence was handed down by High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon during a Zoom hearing. The state was represented by Prose-cutor Lisa Cave.

This newspaper previously reported that Simon was talking about Felix, who became annoyed and left for home from the shop they were at. Felix later returned with a cutlass, which he allegedly used to deal Simon several chops. Felix reportedly made an attempt to flee and had managed to make it a few miles away before police ranks managed to arrest him.