Linden residents rebuilding after mudslide

Residents of Linden, who were affected by the rapid erosion following torrential downpours over the weekend have joined forces with the authorities and are assisting in the rehabilitation of foundations of the homes and roadways which were severely eroded.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian told Stabroek News that Blue-berry Hill remains the community that is the most affected. He explain-ed that the situation was compounded by rainfall and high tides resulting in the soak-away (a structure designed to drain away excess water caused by heavy rainfall) being washed away.

The mudslides are reported to have created gullies over five feet deep.