New norms “mentally challenging”-says Holder

With the advent of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) sweeping the world, some cricket boards have taken the bold step to reintroduce the game under new restrictions with the West Indies and England christening the first international series since.

Following the conclusion of that series yesterday, West Indies captain Jason Holder deemed his experiences in the bio-secure venue as “mentally challenging.”

The captain was at the time speaking at the post-match conference as his side went from one up after the first Test to losing the next two matches and consequently the Wisden Trophy. Both losses were unavoidable despite a day in each Test being lost to rain.