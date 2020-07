The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department has recorded a total of eighty accidents which resulted in eighty-four deaths for the year thus far and the majority of the victims were motorcyclists, Traffic Chief Linden Isles said.

Isles said out of the total accidents, 37 involved motorcycles.

The figures shows a significant increase when compared to the same period last year. From January to the beginning of July, 2019, there were total of 49 accidents with 52 deaths.