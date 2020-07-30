Police still tight-lipped about wild chase through city in which two men were shot -cops remain under close arrest

The Guyana Police Force continues to be tightlipped about a wild chase through the city on Saturday morning that left two civilians hospitalised with gunshot injuries and a host of cops being investigated including three under close arrest.

Police commander of Region Four, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore, when contacted was reluctant to disclose any information and referred this newspaper to the GPF Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan. When contacted, Ramlakhan stated that no report has been sent to him.

Stabroek News was however able to see the police report on the incident.