APNU+AFC must have new MPs to serve it in opposition

Dear Editor,

The affairs of the PNC – APNU/AFC is not my business but it becomes the interest of the Guyanese people when that political party becomes the main Opposition Party in the National Assembly, which has to take up such a critical role in parliamentary democracy and to represent its constituents.

On such note, it would be an insult to this country and Guyanese people at large to see the present (and same individuals) team of de facto ministers or even the caretaker President taking up seats in the National Assembly.

These people are a relic of the past who have been posing as saints and sages of the present and want to lead Guyana into the future through the means of electoral fraud and devoid of all moral and ethical standards. Further, they have trampled on their very own campaign slogan of “honesty and decency” and should have no place in the August House.

As such, a fresh team of personnel from their candidates list(s) should be allowed to take up seats in the 12th Parliament and by extension the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

Yours faithfully,

Paul Ramrattan