Hard-hit Parika businesses not likely to recover from effects of pandemic anytime soon

Businesses in Parika are reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic having had to close for more than three months. Phase three of the six-phase reopening of Guyana which was implemented on July 17 allowed for a number of clothing businesses which were shuttered to reopen but the effects of the pandemic are such that they are far from returning to normal anytime soon.

The once bustling Parika is not as bright as before. Fruit and vegetable stalls, considered to be among the essential services, attract barely any customers let alone clothing stores and furniture stores. These stores have seen a significant drop in sales anywhere from fifty per cent to seventy five per cent. Some make less than a quarter of the sales they made prior to the pandemic. Many of these clothing stores rent spaces in commercial buildings and face considerable stress having to find the money for rent while having to provide for their livelihoods.

One of the commercial buildings that rents spaces to business proprietors is G&R Shopping Plaza, a popular mall along the Parika Public Road. According to the supervisor of one of these clothing boutiques, G. Young (only name provided), sales plummeted prior to the pandemic and her business was closed at the beginning of March for fear of rioting brought on by the general elections.