President Ali meets Heads of Departments at MoTP

President Irfaan Ali this morning met with the Heads of the Departments of the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP).

During a brief address to the staff, he said that it is his expectation that all members of staff will work together as a team for the benefit of every Guyanese, a release from MoTP said.

Ali said that the Ministry of the Presidency must lead by example and provide the best possible service to the Guyanese populace even as he cautioned persons against acts of disunity and distrust.

The Head of State told staff members that the full Cabinet will be appointed by the end of the week so that the work of the new Government can commence.