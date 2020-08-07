Region Nine’s COVID response team in quarantine

All members of Region Nine’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team have been quarantined after they came into contact with persons infected with the respiratory disease.

This has caused a major setback as it relates to the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the region, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Carl Parker has said.

Parker revealed that one of the doctors who volunteered to be part of the region’s Rapid Response Team recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all the members of the Rapid Response Team were placed in quarantine. He added that the leader of the response team, who is also a doctor, was also quarantined after she came into contact with someone from the Education Department who had tested positive for the disease.