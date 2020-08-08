We strongly condemn this attack on the human rights centre

Dear Editor,
The Guyana Equality Forum (GEF) and our member organizations strongly condemn the recent arson attack on the office building of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) in Georgetown. There is no desperation that can ever justify anybody torching the office of an organization that has faithfully represented the rights of all Guyanese for over 40 years.
This act of arson must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The GEF calls on the Guyana Police Force to conduct a swift and efficient investigation in order to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. The arsonist(s) must face the full extent of the law.
The GEF and our member organizations sympathize with and stand in solidarity with GHRA in response to this cowardly and dastardly crime.
Yours faithfully,
Joel Simpson, SASOD
Guyana
Danuta Radzik, Help & Shelter
Richard Collymore, Artistes In Direct Support
Shontel Moriah, CAFRA Guyana
Omattie Madray, ChildLinK Inc.
Denzil Crawford, Comforting Hearts
Dr. Dawn Stewart, CPIC Monique’s Caring Hands
Colin Klautky, Guyana Organization of Indigenous Peoples
Sabine McIntosh, Deaf Association of Guyana
Quacy Grant, Guyana National Youth Council
Samantha Young, Phoenix Recovery Project
Dillon Mohamed, Caribbean Interfaith Network
Jaffar Gibbons, University of Guyana Students Society
Juanita Burrows, United Bricklayers
Nazim Hussain, SAVE Guyana
Akola Thompson, Women’s Wednesdays Guyana
Joy Marcus, Read Thread
Candacy McEwan, Guyana Trans United
Miriam Edwards, Guyana Sex Workers Coalition
Arlene Chaturia, Guyana Responsible Parenthood
Association
Chandrawattie Persaud, Guyana Association of
Women Lawyers
Rei-Launya Amsterdam, Global Shapers –
Georgetown Hub
Royston Savory, Family Awareness Consciousness
Togetherness
Charlie Tokeley, Voices GY
Shabaki Singh, SWAG
Ryan Hoppie, Come Alive Network Inc.
Sherwood Clarke, Clerical and Commercial
Workers Union
Marvin Livan, Hope of Christ United Anglo-
Catholic Church