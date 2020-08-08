We strongly condemn this attack on the human rights centre

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Equality Forum (GEF) and our member organizations strongly condemn the recent arson attack on the office building of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) in Georgetown. There is no desperation that can ever justify anybody torching the office of an organization that has faithfully represented the rights of all Guyanese for over 40 years.

This act of arson must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The GEF calls on the Guyana Police Force to conduct a swift and efficient investigation in order to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. The arsonist(s) must face the full extent of the law.

The GEF and our member organizations sympathize with and stand in solidarity with GHRA in response to this cowardly and dastardly crime.

Yours faithfully,

Joel Simpson, SASOD

Guyana

Danuta Radzik, Help & Shelter

Richard Collymore, Artistes In Direct Support

Shontel Moriah, CAFRA Guyana

Omattie Madray, ChildLinK Inc.

Denzil Crawford, Comforting Hearts

Dr. Dawn Stewart, CPIC Monique’s Caring Hands

Colin Klautky, Guyana Organization of Indigenous Peoples

Sabine McIntosh, Deaf Association of Guyana

Quacy Grant, Guyana National Youth Council

Samantha Young, Phoenix Recovery Project

Dillon Mohamed, Caribbean Interfaith Network

Jaffar Gibbons, University of Guyana Students Society

Juanita Burrows, United Bricklayers

Nazim Hussain, SAVE Guyana

Akola Thompson, Women’s Wednesdays Guyana

Joy Marcus, Read Thread

Candacy McEwan, Guyana Trans United

Miriam Edwards, Guyana Sex Workers Coalition

Arlene Chaturia, Guyana Responsible Parenthood

Association

Chandrawattie Persaud, Guyana Association of

Women Lawyers

Rei-Launya Amsterdam, Global Shapers –

Georgetown Hub

Royston Savory, Family Awareness Consciousness

Togetherness

Charlie Tokeley, Voices GY

Shabaki Singh, SWAG

Ryan Hoppie, Come Alive Network Inc.

Sherwood Clarke, Clerical and Commercial

Workers Union

Marvin Livan, Hope of Christ United Anglo-

Catholic Church