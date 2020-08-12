Constitutional reform: more accountable MPs

Sometime between now and the next five years, Guyana will have to embark upon constitutional and more specifically electoral reforms. I have compiled a list of some two dozen reforms that I believe warrant consideration and have in this column dealt in some detail with the reforms having to do with the distribution of national executive authority (e.g. SN, Future Notes: 22/04/2020). Constitutional reform processes are very complicated and require expert advice, but to take advantage of such advice one should have a vision of the type of governance system one wishes to establish and a reasonably good idea of the kind of the changes that are required. I believe I have the latter and to aid the reform process as we go forward, this column will in a compact manner focus on the main aspects of some of the more important issues on my list.