TUC calls on Labour Minister to act in best interest of workers

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) expects the re-instituted Ministry of Labour to adopt the declarations and conventions of the United Nations (UN) and International Labour Organisations (ILO), and uphold the Constitution and Laws of Guyana in the best interests of the Guyanese workers.

The GTUC stated in a release yesterday that it had met with new Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton and congratulated him on his appointment. The Congress welcomed the re-establishment of a labour ministry and stated that it looked forward to a good, meaningful, and productive working relationship with the Minister. “Now that we have a return of a ministry it is therefore our expectation that the ministry will continue in accordance with the established norms.”