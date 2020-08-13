GTU urges ministry to boost virtual learning across country

The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) has proposed that the Ministry of Education implements a system to strengthen virtual learning and expand educational outreach across the country while schools are closed.

Coretta McDonald, General Secretary of the GTU, yesterday told Stabroek News that the GTU’s position after meeting with Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Tuesday is to have a better formulated way of providing information across Guyana so that students can continue to benefit from online programmes while the reopening of schools is further analyzed for safety purposes. With the stakeholders’ views currently set on schools being closed for a while longer while the COVID-19 outbreak is closely observed, the Ministry has said that virtual teaching, whether by television, radio or other media, will be looked into as it is compulsory for students to continue learning since the new school year would have been starting in September.