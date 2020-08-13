Quinn urges Gov’t to learn from UK oil & gas experience

The United Kingdom (UK) still has heightened investment interests in Guyana’s oil & gas sector says outgoing High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn who hopes that this country maximises the support given to the sector from UK’s oil & gas capital, Aberdeen, in Scotland.

And as the Irfaan Ali government works to develop a sustainable and renewable economy from the proceeds of the oil & gas sector, he urged that there be realistic goals set along with sensible regulations instituted that would address the country’s needs.

On Monday last, when Quinn met with newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd, Downing Street expressed to Takuba Lodge, its hopes of developing a “twinning” relationship in the oil & gas sector, among other areas.