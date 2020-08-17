COVID-19 severely cramps businesses catering to Cuban nationals

The daily influx of Cuban nationals into Guyana had inspired niche businesses catering to their needs but when COVID-19 hit, these flourishing businesses were forced to either downscale or close their operations.

Stores and hostels were the businesses that first felt the impact of COVID-19 as the Cubans were no longer coming and shopping. Despite many Cubans being marooned here for months, entities providing accommodation disclosed that occupants either doubled up in rooms or moved to cheaper lodgings. And for the stores, owners reported that there was no spending power with Cubans reduced to just window shopping.

Many Cubans have also stayed away as a result of the United States Embassy here temporarily halting its visa processing as part of its COVID-19 measures. Many used to come to apply for US visas and attend interviews.