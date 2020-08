A Mahaicony labourer was fatally stabbed on Saturday by a man who had uttered threats to him following a dispute last week.

The dead man has been identified as Andy Mohamed, 27, and popularly known as ‘Randy’ or ‘Gaza’ of New Providence also known as Wash Clothes, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police yesterday in a statement said the stabbing occurred at about 7.20 pm at Perth Village, Branch Road, Mahaicony, ECD.