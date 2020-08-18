At Belle Vue: People say jobs, infrastructure should be priorities of new gov’t

With a president finally declared after five long months of waiting, Guyanese are now able to return to focussing on what’s most important in their lives and what are some of the issues they’d want this administration to give priority to.

People’s priorities differ as it relates to what they feel is most needed at this point in time for the betterment of themselves and families. But half of the people who reside in Belle Vue, West Bank of Demerara, who were spoken to by Stabroek News, shared similar views.

Robert Singh had stopped his bicycle to chat with the driver (name withheld) of a car. For Singh, his most immediate concern was the prosecution of Returning Officer of Region 4, Clairmont Mingo, and Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, for their alleged fraudulent actions during Guyana’s general elections. According to the man, “if crime is illegal for the small man,” then those who have bigger responsibilities in Guyana, should be held accountable also.