Trinidad Granny, 71, was stabbed to death

(Trinidad Express) A POST-MORTEM done on the body of a 71-year-old woman found dead at her Sangre Grande home on Tuesday concluded that she died after being stabbed multiple times.

Questions about who did it and why however remain unanswered.

She was Kowsil Ramkhelawan of Mandillion Road, Coal Mine, Sangre Grande.

Police were told that around 12.30 a.m., Ramkhelawan’s 15-year-old granddaughter was in the bathroom of the woman’s home when she heard a commotion.

She said she then heard her grandmother cry out, “I will never do it again.”

Police said she walked to her grandmother’s room to investi­gate and saw a man wearing a hoodie with a mask over his face, standing next to Ramkhelawan, who was lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The man ran off while the girl called the police.

Officers of the Eastern Divisional Task Force responded, but Ramkhelawan had alrea­dy died when they arrived.

Ramkhelawan’s relatives who witnessed the post-mortem said nothing yesterday while leaving the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, Port of Spain.

Region Two Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.