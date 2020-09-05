For Gerald Gravesande music is ministry

Gerald Gravesande is all about spreading the gospel through music. A singer/songwriter, who goes by the stage name ‘Double G’, Gerald has been ministering professionally through music for seven years, but his love for the ministry and music has been part of him since he was a child.

A Dancehall Gospel artiste, Gerald said this genre is unique when it comes to Gospel music, but he is more concerned with reaching the youths in his community and Dancehall seems the best way to connect with them and to connect them to his God.

Gerald, the third of four children, two boys, two girls, grew up in a God-fearing home in Linden. Though the family was busy with school and work, his parents ensured that they had time for God. On Saturday mornings, they had family devotions and on Sundays they went to church.