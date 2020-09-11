Jamaica: COVID-19 not stopping church tithes

(Jamaica Star) Some church leaders have been giving thanks that their congregations have still managed to stay afloat amid the economic fallout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said that they have seen some level of reduction in tithes but this has not put a halt on worship.

“Tithes have reduced and it has placed some struggles on overheads but we are still trying to maintain,” Reverend Dr Al Miller, pastor of the Fellowship Tabernacle in St Andrew, told THE WEEKEND STAR. Miller informed that based on his findings, most churches would be affected.

“All churches are affected in varying degree to my knowledge. People are affected, some have been laid off. Some now have reduced salaries and so for them to give, it is just not there,” he said. “Churches also have to be helping a lot more people who are suffering so we have to try to balance all of that at the same time. It is very tough time.”

“Though our economy is so badly affected by the pandemic, the umbrellas of churches under the Baptist Union are standing in faith,” said Karl Johnson, general secretary of the Baptist Union. He told THE WEEKEND STAR that “Since March when COVID visited us, up to the end of August, we are just grateful that we haven’t seen any demonstrable decline.”

He noted that members have been impacted negatively by the novel coronavirus, but while there is no great impact as yet, “we are hoping to God that it will remain the same and we will keep standing by those who have been impacted”.

Likewise, Everett Brown, president of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, revealed that despite the many challenges, members have remained committed.

“There has been challenges in the wider society but thank God our members have been faithful in returning their tithes and offerings,” Brown said. “The pandemic has reduced the income but thank God it is not so significant. All areas of the church are still in operation.”